Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Dundee Utd, Murray, Shankland, Barnsley

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester City will attempt to push through a £1.5m transfer for Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey in January by agreeing to loan the 17-year-old back to the Scottish Premiership club. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manchester City are front runners in the race to sign 17-year-old Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey, who made his debut for the Edinburgh club in May.(Daily Star)

Rangers are among the clubs interested in Everton centre-half Lewis Gibson, who was part of the England team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and joined the Toffees for a £1m fee from Newcastle United, with the 19-year-old having not yet been offered a new contract and free to talk to other clubs in January. (The Athletic)

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that Rangers failed in a bid to sign Sean Longstaff at the beginning of Steven Gerrard's reign as Ibrox boss before the 21-year-old became a mainstay of the Magpies' midfield. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects January offers for Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna, striker Sam Cosgrove and midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Dundee United chief executive Tony Asghar says the Scottish Championship leaders will not sell Lawrence Shankland, the 24-year-old striker who has won his first Scotland caps, no matter what any club might offer during the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

Hearts are keeping tabs on 17-year-old Raith Rovers forward Kieron Bowie. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has ruled out a return to former club Barnsley despite his struggles with the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun)

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom does not believe Graeme Mathie is agitating for a move despite Hibs' head of recruitment reportedly being targeted by new Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson and emerging as a front runner for Kilmarnock's new director of football role. (The Scotsman)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Kieran Tierney is finally set for his Premier League debut against Sheffield United on Monday night, the 22-year-old Scotland left-back having played in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest and Standard Liege in the Europa League after recovering from injury following his summer transfer from Celtic. (Evening Times)

Former Rangers and Dundee forward Nacho Novo has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to sign for Corkerhill Over-35s, who play in the Central Regions Premier League. (Evening Times)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray's 77 Sports Management, the sports agency the 32-year-old tennis player founded with two friends six years ago, is more than £300,000 in debt, according to official accounts at Companies House (Scottish Sun)