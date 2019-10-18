Victor Osimhen: Nigerian wins French Player of the Month award

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has scored eight goals in 11 appearances for Lille

Lille's Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been named September's French Ligue 1 Player of the Month.

The 20-year-old striker, who joined the club in August from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, scored twice and provided two assists in five matches last month as Lille climbed into the top five.

"It's been an amazing time at this club and to get this award is surreal," Osimhen told BBC Sport.

"I'm grateful to those who voted, thankful to my teammates, our backroom staff and the entire Lille fans for the love.

"I never expected this to happen so soon but I guess this is what comes when you are surrounded by great players, loved ones and the blessings of God."

Osimhen saw off the challenges of Monaco's Algerian international Islam Slimani and veteran Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois to the monthly honour awarded by the Player's Union (UNFP).

He succeeds Angola-born Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who won the August award and became the youngest ever winner at the age of 16.

An incredible two months for Osimhen in the colours of Lille has resulted in eight goals in 11 appearances for the northern club.

He also scored on his full debut for Nigeria in a 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine in September.

Osimhen was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 goals in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.

After the tournament he decided against joining English side Arsenal, to sign with the 2009 German champions Wolfsburg in January 2016, but injuries and lack of opportunities restricted him to 16 appearances for the club in all competitions before moving to Belgium.

Osimhen was also part of the Nigeria side that won the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal in November 2015, which also qualified them for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

His exploits saw him crowned the 2015 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Youth Player of the Year .

He has played for Nigeria at all levels, from Under-17 to the full senior side, for whom he has won seven caps.