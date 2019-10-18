Hearts: Craig Levein says side feeling burden of winless run

Hearts came from behind to beat Aberdeen at Tynecastle in March

Hearts being without a Scottish Premiership victory at home since March is "weighing heavily on everyone" at the club, says manager Craig Levein.

The Edinburgh side have not won in seven league games at Tynecastle since beating Aberdeen last term.

Hearts welcome Rangers on Sunday and Levein says he feels the frustration coming down from the stands.

"I feel that going into every match we should be winning matches at home," Levein said.

"It's the responsibility of myself and the players to carry that, if you want to call it a burden.

"But for me, it's just another opportunity to play in front of a full house at home, which should be the thing you become a football player for. It's a game against the most in-form team in the league.

"Games against Rangers recently have not been as good as we would have liked, which is another thing we would like to make up for."

Levein was extremely critical of his players after their home defeat by Kilmarnock before the international break, but he says he will not know if his rebuke has had the desired effect for a number of weeks.

The Hearts boss said he was frustrated after that loss because it was another game in which his side lost by the odd goal.

"We have had chances to win games so we have been failing on a number of fronts," he said. "So we just need to tidy everything up and be a little bit more secure and definite in what we are doing.

"I think the biggest help will be getting players back in who generally perform at a higher level."

Levein hopes that both Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu will be available for Sunday, but Jamie Walker and Steven Naismith remain out, along with long-term injury victims John Souttar and Craig Halkett.