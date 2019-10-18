Elliott Frear: Forest Green Rovers re-sign ex-Motherwell winger

Elliott Frear
Elliott Frear joined Motherwell midway through Forest Green's National League promotion season

Forest Green Rovers have re-signed former Motherwell winger Elliott Frear on a contract until January.

The 29-year-old spent two and a half years with Rovers prior to their 2017 promotion to the Football League, scoring 12 goals in 107 appearances.

Frear, who started his career with Exeter, turned down a deal to stay with Motherwell, where he played 74 games.

"A short-term deal suits all parties and all things being well hopefully it can be a longer term thing," he said.

Frear told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "Mark [Cooper, Forest Green manager] knows what I'm all about so it was just a case of seeing I was fit enough to come in and do a job, which thankfully he thinks I am."

Subject to the club receiving international clearance, he will be available to make his debut against Mansfield on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC