Women's World Cup 2019: Fifa reports record-breaking viewing figures

Megan Rapinoe (pictured with Fifa President Gianni Infantino) won the women's player award at the Best Fifa Football Awards

A record-breaking 1.12 billion viewers watched the 2019 Women's World Cup, a Fifa report says.

The USA lifted their fourth title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in France, in a final which had an estimated average live audience of 82.18 million.

The average live match audience more than doubled from Canada in 2015.

"The fact we broke 1 billion shows the pulling power of the women's game," said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

"If we promote and broadcast world-class football widely, whether it's played by men or women, the fans will always want to watch."

In July, it was confirmed 47% of the UK population watched the BBC coverage of the event with England's semi-final loss to the USA attracting an audience of 11.7m, the highest live TV audience of 2019 to date.

According to Fifa's report - which looked at viewing across all platforms - there were 993.5 million watching on TV alone and 481.5 million accessed the coverage on digital platforms.