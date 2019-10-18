Wally Downes: AFC Wimbledon manager banned for four weeks for betting on matches

Wally Downes has won 14 and lost 19 of his 46 games in charge of AFC Wimbledon and led the club to a 4-2 FA Cup fourth round win over Premier League side West Ham in January

AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been suspended for four weeks after admitting breaching Football Association rules around betting.

Downes, 58, placed five bets on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 30 January 2014 and three bets between 16 March and 12 July 2019.

FA rules bar anyone employed by a football club from gambling on matches.

Downes, who was also fined £3,000, has been suspended by AFC Wimbledon since being charged last month.

The League One club have said they will make a "further statement in due course".

His 28-day ban from all football and football-related activity ends on 14 November.

Downes was a coach at Queens Park Rangers for a spell during the 2013-14 season, while he was appointed as AFC Wimbledon manager in December 2018.

Since his suspension, his assistant Glyn Hodges has been in caretaker charge.