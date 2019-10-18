Ben Garratt: Burton Albion sign former Crewe goalkeeper on short-term deal

Ben Garratt made his Crewe debut as a 19-year-old in April 2013

Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Ben Garratt on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old, who was a free agent, will stay at the Pirelli Stadium until January and will cover injuries to Stephen Bywater and Callum Hawkins.

Garratt was released by Crewe in the summer having spent his entire career with the club, playing 246 times in nine years at Gresty Road.

He will be back-up to first-choice Kieran O'Hara, with Hawkins and Jack Livesey yet to make their debuts.

"I think it's ideal for Ben and for us - we're delighted to get him in," Burton manager Nigel Clough told the club website.

"We wanted some experienced cover in the goalkeeping department and Ben provides that.

"Stephen Bywater has missed a few games and won't be with us for Fleetwood, and also with Callum Hawkins' injury and Jack Livesey not having that first-team experience."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.