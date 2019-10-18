Grant Hanley: Defender to miss Scotland's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers

From the section

Grant Hanley's last Scotland cap was in the 1-0 friendly defeat by Costa Rica in March 2018

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley will miss Scotland's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers in November after surgery.

The English Premier League club expect Hanley, 27, to be out for "seven to eight weeks" after a groin operation.

The 29-times capped centre-back has been sidelined since suffering the injury in late August and has missed Scotland's entire qualifying campaign.

Steve Clarke's side face Cyprus away on 16 November before hosting Kazakhstan three days later.

Scotland can no longer qualify automatically but have a play-off semi-final in March.