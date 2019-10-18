Marco Silva: Under fire Everton manager says pressure is a "privilege" and a "pleasure"

Silva took over at Everton after Sam Allardyce's departure in May 2018

Marco Silva says pressure is a "pleasure" and a "privilege" as his Everton side aim to end a four-game losing run in the Premier League.

The Toffees are 18th in the table with seven points from eight games and host West Ham on Saturday.

A run of four consecutive defeats has seen pressure increase on Portuguese Silva, who took over in May 2018.

"For me, pressure is never a problem and it is something I try to pass to my players every single day," Silva said.

"Pressure is really good.

"It means you are at a club that wants to win, a club with big ambition, and it is the reality of our position.

"Pressure for us as a professional has to be a privilege, a pleasure, because it means we are doing what we really love, that we are working in a football club which is demanding for ourselves."

Defeat by Burnley before the international break means Everton have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2015.

The club spent more than £100m on new players in the summer but have only won twice in the league so far.

"The table is not good," Silva said. "Our last results are not good enough.

"We have to react and the pressure has to be good for us. Embracing the moment is the reality in this moment.

"We can perform better; we can win the game."