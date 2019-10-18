Larne 2-3 Glentoran: Patrick McClean's overhead kick sinks Invermen in five-goal thriller

Paul O'Neill netted twice as Glentoran beat Larne 3-2 for the second time this week

Patrick McClean's late overhead kick lifted Glentoran to a 3-2 win over Larne after a five-goal Irish Premiership thriller at Inver Park.

Mark Randall's fourth-minute free-kick gave Larne the lead before Paul O'Neill's quickfire double turned the game on its head.

Sean Graham made it 2-2 before McClean produced an acrobatic finish to clinch the points seven minutes from time.

Glentoran move into fourth in the table while Larne remain seventh.

Having been edged out by the Glens 3-2 in Tuesday's County Antrim Shield quarter-final, Larne got off to a flyer when Randall's free-kick found the back of the net via the post after just four minutes.

McClean fouled Martin Donnelly and Randall stepped up to score his fourth league goal of the season with a dead-eyed set-piece.

But Glentoran responded well to that early setback. Harry Flowers did well to stop Navid Nasseri poking home the equaliser before O'Neill swept home the equaliser after 19 minutes.

Conor Pepper's long throw-in caused problems in the Larne defence before O'Neill fired a first-time right-footed shot past Conor Devlin.

Larne striker David McDaid felt he should have had a penalty a minute later when he went down under Glens 'keeper Marijan Antolovic's challenge.

In ruthless fashion, however, the visitors ran straight up the other end and scored a second when O'Neill, having driven at the heart of the Larne defence after pouncing on a loose ball, fired brilliantly into the bottom corner.

Despite Glentoran's obvious threat in attack, Larne refused to sit back. Closing out the half strongly, Johnny McMurray headed over the bar before McDaid produced a fine stop from Antolovic which kept the Glens ahead at the break.

Nine minutes after the restart, Larne restored parity when McDaid teed up Graham, who found Antolovic's far corner from 15 yards out.

Glentoran nearly scored their third in spectacular fashion as McClean launched a hopeful shot from 45 yards which needed an impressive fingertip save from Devlin.

In keeping with the game's breathless tempo, McDaid was denied by Antolovic seconds later after a swift Larne counter.

It was the visitors who produced the grandstand finish, though, as McClean controlled Cameron Stewart's knock-down with his chest before firing his overhead kick into the top corner.

Glentoran had Antolovic to thank for heading back to Belfast with all three points as his touch stopped McMurray from heading home the equaliser from point-blank range.

The Croatian stopper pulled off one last save when he tipped McMurray's looping header over the crossbar.

Glentoran move two points behind third-placed Cliftonville after their sixth league win of the season while Larne remain seventh, a point adrift of Ballymena United.