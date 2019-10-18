Russia & Kosovo will not meet because of 'security risks' - Uefa

Russia will play Kosovo in Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers but the matches will take place at neutral venues

Uefa will not allow Russia and Kosovo to meet in European competitions because of "security risks".

Russia has not recognised Kosovo as an independent country since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Russia successfully requested to postpone the Women's Euro 2021 qualifier against Kosovo that was scheduled for 4 October in Pristina.

That match - and the return fixture on 9 June 2020 - will take place "on neutral grounds".

Uefa, European football's governing body, said the teams "shall no longer be drawn against each other in any future Uefa competitions until further notice".