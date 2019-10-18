Football gossip: Sterling, Neymar, Can, Cook, Cavani, Cahill, Nketiah

Manchester City want to give England forward Raheem Sterling a new contract - less than 12 months after the 24-year-old signed his current deal. (Metro)

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 32, says some people at the club do not want Brazil forward Neymar, 27, to re-sign. (Metro 95.1 via Sun)

Manchester United are considering making a January move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The 25-year-old Germany international joined Juventus in 2018. (Sky Sports)

United are also interested in Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, 22, and Lyon's 23-year-old France forward Moussa Dembele. (ESPN)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in 22-year-old Bournemouth and England midfielder Lewis Cook. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, has rejected an offer to join David Beckham's Inter Miami side. (L'Equipe via Calciomercato - in Italian)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil believes he has been made a scapegoat at the club. The German, 31, says he will stay at the club until the end of his contract in 2021. (Times via The Athletic - subscription required)

Crystal Palace's former England defender Gary Cahill, 33, says "quitting was never an option" after falling out of favour at Chelsea last season. (Times - subscription required)

Former USA boss Jurgen Klinsmann is in line for a return to management with Ecuador. (Sun)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the club could be forced to sell midfielder Kalidou Koulibaly. Manchester United are interested in the 28-year-old Senegal international. (Talksport)

Manchester United made a bid for Juventus' 21-year-old Turkey defender Merih Demiral before signing 26-year-old England centre-back Harry Maguire. (Sky Italia via Sporx - in Turkish)

Leicester City and Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 23, is a transfer target for Besiktas. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Al-Sadd and Algeria forward Baghdad Bounedjah, 27, is being monitored by Leeds, Lille and Marseille. (Le Buteur - in French)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says there is nobody more desperate to see Arsenal's loanee forward Eddie Nketiah, 20, succeed at Elland Road than him. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Everton defender Lewis Gibson wants to rejoin Newcastle. The 19-year-old is an academy product of the Magpies. (Football Insider)