Second Half ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Nice v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 15Burner
- 29HerelleBooked at 77mins
- 4Costa SantosBooked at 90mins
- 23Sarr
- 8Lees-Melou
- 25CyprienBooked at 74mins
- 21Barbosa da SilvaSubstituted forPelmardat 71'minutes
- 14GanagoSubstituted forTamezeat 80'minutes
- 9DolbergSubstituted forMaolidaat 90'minutes
- 18Claude Maurice
Substitutes
- 5Tameze
- 7Maolida
- 11Srarfi
- 12Coly
- 16Clementia
- 22Lusamba
- 24Pelmard
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 45'minutes
- 3KimpembeBooked at 86mins
- 22Diallo
- 21Herrera
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forKurzawaat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 18Icardi
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forMbappéat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 7Mbappé
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 33Mbe Soh
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).
Booking
Dante (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 4. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Myziane Maolida replaces Kasper Dolberg.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Kasper Dolberg (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andy Pelmard.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Adrien Tameze replaces Ignatius Ganago.
Hand ball by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
Dismissal
Christophe Herelle (Nice) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Christophe Herelle (Nice).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Patrick Burner (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Alexis Claude Maurice (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Andy Pelmard replaces Danilo.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Ignatius Ganago (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg.