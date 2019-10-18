Rob Spray: West Bromwich Albion plan tribute to England fan who died in Sofia

Rob Spray was a season-ticket holder in the Birmingham Road End at The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion will honour a Baggies fan who died in Bulgaria before England's Euro 2020 qualifier with a tribute at their next home game.

Rob Spray, 32, died in hospital after being found in a "helpless condition" in the Bulgarian capital on Monday.

Albion have invited his parents Malcolm and Jillian, and his sister Katie, to be the club's guests at Tuesday night's Championship game with Barnsley.

"Rob absolutely loved Albion - the club meant everything to him," said Katie.

Albion said the "salute" to Spray, a season-ticket holder at The Hawthorns from Staffordshire,, would involve a "full tribute in the matchday programme and on the big screens at half-time".

In addition, several of his friends will collect an Albion shirt, signed by the players, to place on his seat before kick-off.

A fundraising appeal to repatriate the HGV driver's body has already raised more than £23,500.

The cause of Spray's death has not been established.