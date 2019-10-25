Championship
Birmingham15:00Luton
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Luton Town

Birmingham City's suspended Croatia midfielder Ivan Sunjic missed the 2-1 midweek win at home to Blackburn
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Birmingham City have midfielder Ivan Sunjic available again for the visit of lowly Luton Town to St Andrew's.

The Croatian has served a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards, but fellow midfielder Gary Gardner has been ruled out for several weeks after minor knee surgery.

Luton hope on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown is fit following a heavy challenge in their 3-2 loss at Fulham.

Former Blues midfielder Andy Shinnie will hope to play against his old club.

Shinnie was an unused substitute in midweek, but Kazenga LuaLua did come off the bench and will also be pushing for a start after scoring Luton's late second goal at Craven Cottage.

Luton, in 18th, start the afternoon four points clear of the relegation places and five behind 11th-placed Blues, who come off the back of a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Birmingham City and Luton Town at St Andrew's since a televised Friday night 2-2 draw in December 2006, when Steve Bruce's Blues were top of the Championship.
  • Luton have not won at St Andrew's in five visits since a 2-0 top-flight victory in April 1986, when David Pleat's Hatters were on course to finishing ninth - and Ron Saunders' Blues were relegated.
  • Pep Clotet's Blues have won four of their last five home league games - as many as they had in their previous 16 combined at St Andrew's.
  • Luton have lost six of their last eight away league games - and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those eight matches, shipping 15 goals.
  • Dan Crowley has provided headed assists for three of Birmingham's last five league goals.
  • Only West Bromwich Albion (13) and Cardiff City (12) have had more different goalscorers in the Championship this season than Luton (11).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

