Millwall v Stoke City
Championship
New Millwall manager Gary Rowett takes charge of his first match as Lions boss against his former club Stoke City.
But Rowett, sacked by Stoke on 8 January, is without three players - midfielder Ryan Leonard (leg), Jiri Skalak (foot) and keeper Frank Fielding (thigh) for his Potters reunion.
Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo is a doubt after coming off (groin) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Defender Bruno Martins Indi missed the trip to Hillsborough through illness.
Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee) is another being assessed, along with full-back Tom Edwards, who came off in midweek with a side strain.
Nathan Jones' Stoke start the day 23rd in the table, three points adrift of safety and seven behind 17th-placed Millwall, who drew 2-2 at home to Cardiff on Tuesday.
Match facts
- Stoke have not lost to Millwall in nine meetings, in all competitions since a 3-1 home win in April 2003.
- The Potters, who drew 0-0 at Millwall last season, have kept a clean sheet on all their last three visits.
- Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 league games, in which they have won just once.
- Stoke have won two of their last three league games - as many as they had in their previous 28 combined.
- Millwall's Tom Bradshaw has scored in each of his last four league games, netting five goals in total. His previous five goals in English league football had taken 47 games.