Millwall v Stoke City

New Millwall boss Gary Rowett watched Tuesday night's 2-2 home draw with Cardiff City from the stand, leaving caretaker boss Adam Barrett to take charge

New Millwall manager Gary Rowett takes charge of his first match as Lions boss against his former club Stoke City.

But Rowett, sacked by Stoke on 8 January, is without three players - midfielder Ryan Leonard (leg), Jiri Skalak (foot) and keeper Frank Fielding (thigh) for his Potters reunion.

Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo is a doubt after coming off (groin) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Bruno Martins Indi missed the trip to Hillsborough through illness.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee) is another being assessed, along with full-back Tom Edwards, who came off in midweek with a side strain.

Nathan Jones' Stoke start the day 23rd in the table, three points adrift of safety and seven behind 17th-placed Millwall, who drew 2-2 at home to Cardiff on Tuesday.

Match facts