Nottingham Forest v Reading

Albert Adomah came off the bench in Nottingham Forest's defeat by Hull on Wednesday

Nottingham Forest could recall winger Albert Adomah as they look to avoid a third straight Championship defeat.

Manager Sabri Lamouchi remains without defenders Michael Dawson (calf) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) and midfielder Alfa Semedo (back).

Reading's Charlie Adam and Yakou Meite face a race to be fit after missing their midweek draw with QPR.

Striker Sam Baldock should keep his place, with Lucas Boye and Lucas Joao still sidelined long-term.

