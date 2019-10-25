Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Reading
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Reading

Albert Adomah
Albert Adomah came off the bench in Nottingham Forest's defeat by Hull on Wednesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Nottingham Forest could recall winger Albert Adomah as they look to avoid a third straight Championship defeat.

Manager Sabri Lamouchi remains without defenders Michael Dawson (calf) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) and midfielder Alfa Semedo (back).

Reading's Charlie Adam and Yakou Meite face a race to be fit after missing their midweek draw with QPR.

Striker Sam Baldock should keep his place, with Lucas Boye and Lucas Joao still sidelined long-term.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five home league matches against Reading (W4 D1 L0) since a 3-2 defeat in November 2013.
  • Reading have won four of their last seven league games against Nottingham Forest (W4 D1 L2), including in the most recent meeting in January 2019, a 2-0 win.
  • Nottingham Forest lost in midweek at home to Hull (1-2) - they last lost consecutive league games at the City Ground in December 2018 (vs Preston & QPR).
  • Reading have won just two of their last 26 away league games (D12 L12).
  • Nine of Reading's last 10 league goals have been scored in the second half, while each of their last eight have been netted by different players.
  • Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored more Championship goals (inc. play-offs) than any other player (78). However, Grabban is without a goal in his last four appearances in the competition.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

Top Stories