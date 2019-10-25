Nottingham Forest v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest could recall winger Albert Adomah as they look to avoid a third straight Championship defeat.
Manager Sabri Lamouchi remains without defenders Michael Dawson (calf) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) and midfielder Alfa Semedo (back).
Reading's Charlie Adam and Yakou Meite face a race to be fit after missing their midweek draw with QPR.
Striker Sam Baldock should keep his place, with Lucas Boye and Lucas Joao still sidelined long-term.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five home league matches against Reading (W4 D1 L0) since a 3-2 defeat in November 2013.
- Reading have won four of their last seven league games against Nottingham Forest (W4 D1 L2), including in the most recent meeting in January 2019, a 2-0 win.
- Nottingham Forest lost in midweek at home to Hull (1-2) - they last lost consecutive league games at the City Ground in December 2018 (vs Preston & QPR).
- Reading have won just two of their last 26 away league games (D12 L12).
- Nine of Reading's last 10 league goals have been scored in the second half, while each of their last eight have been netted by different players.
- Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored more Championship goals (inc. play-offs) than any other player (78). However, Grabban is without a goal in his last four appearances in the competition.