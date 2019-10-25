Championship
Preston15:00Blackburn
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers

Billy Bodin in action for Preston
Billy Bodin has two goals in eight appearances this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Preston remain without midfielder Josh Harrop, who missed Tuesday's draw with Leeds and is likely to be out for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Billy Bodin has resumed training this week and could return, but Tom Clarke and Louis Moult (both knee) are out.

Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby is sidelined with a hamstring strain which saw him miss their loss at Birmingham.

Defender Amari'i Bell is pushing for a start after returning from a knee injury as a substitute in midweek.

Match facts

  • Preston North End have won four of their last five league matches against Blackburn (W4 D1 L0), winning both games last season.
  • Blackburn have lost their last two away league games against Preston, conceding seven goals across the two defeats (3-2 in December 2016, 4-1 in November 2018).
  • Preston are unbeaten in their last nine home league games (W6 D3), and are one of just three Championship sides still unbeaten at home this term (along with West Brom and Cardiff).
  • Blackburn are winless in their last five league games, alternating between defeat (3) and a draw (2) each time.
  • Preston manager Alex Neil has a 100% win ratio against Blackburn, winning all four matches against them.

Saturday 26th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

