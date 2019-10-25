Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers
Preston remain without midfielder Josh Harrop, who missed Tuesday's draw with Leeds and is likely to be out for several weeks with a hamstring problem.
Billy Bodin has resumed training this week and could return, but Tom Clarke and Louis Moult (both knee) are out.
Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby is sidelined with a hamstring strain which saw him miss their loss at Birmingham.
Defender Amari'i Bell is pushing for a start after returning from a knee injury as a substitute in midweek.
Match facts
- Preston North End have won four of their last five league matches against Blackburn (W4 D1 L0), winning both games last season.
- Blackburn have lost their last two away league games against Preston, conceding seven goals across the two defeats (3-2 in December 2016, 4-1 in November 2018).
- Preston are unbeaten in their last nine home league games (W6 D3), and are one of just three Championship sides still unbeaten at home this term (along with West Brom and Cardiff).
- Blackburn are winless in their last five league games, alternating between defeat (3) and a draw (2) each time.
- Preston manager Alex Neil has a 100% win ratio against Blackburn, winning all four matches against them.