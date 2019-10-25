Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers

Billy Bodin has two goals in eight appearances this season

Preston remain without midfielder Josh Harrop, who missed Tuesday's draw with Leeds and is likely to be out for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Billy Bodin has resumed training this week and could return, but Tom Clarke and Louis Moult (both knee) are out.

Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby is sidelined with a hamstring strain which saw him miss their loss at Birmingham.

Defender Amari'i Bell is pushing for a start after returning from a knee injury as a substitute in midweek.

