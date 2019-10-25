Hull City v Derby County

Hull City striker Josh Magennis (right) scored and was sent off in Wednesday's win at Nottingham Forest

Hull City will be forced into a change after Josh Magennis was sent off in Wednesday's win at Nottingham Forest.

The Northern Ireland international will now serve a four-match ban, having already being dismissed this season.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu could recall striker Chris Martin after he came on at half-time in the midweek victory over Wigan Athletic.

The Rams are winless away from home since beating Huddersfield on the opening weekend of the season.

Match facts