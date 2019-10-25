Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield are hopeful goalkeeper Kamil Grabara and midfielder Alex Pritchard will both be available after missing Wednesday's draw with Middlesbrough through illness.
Forwards Karlan Grant and Adama Diakhaby both played in that game despite being unwell.
Barnsley caretaker Adam Murray could name the same XI that started the 2-2 draw at West Brom in midweek.
Defender Aapo Halme remains a doubt after missing the draw at the Baggies.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town have won their last two home league matches against Barnsley, winning 5-0 in March 2014 and 2-1 in August 2016.
- Barnsley have won two of their last 10 games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W2 D3 L5), most recently a 2-1 victory in August 2013 under David Flitcroft.
- Huddersfield have won nine points in seven games under Danny Cowley (W2 D3 L2), two more than they'd won in their previous 31 league games (7 - W1 D4 L26).
- Since beating Fulham 1-0 on the opening weekend, Barnsley are winless in their last 12 Championship games (D5 L7), keeping just one clean sheet in that run.
- Barnsley scored twice in their last away league games (2-2 at West Brom), more than they had found the net in their opening five games on the road this term (1).
- Since his debut for Huddersfield in February, Karlan Grant has scored 11 league goals, only one fewer than the rest of the team has managed combined in this period (12).