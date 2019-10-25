West Bromwich Albion v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion will still be without injured full-back Kieran Gibbs for the visit of Charlton Athletic to The Hawthorns.
But boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful that fit-again front men Matt Phillips and Kenneth Zohore could be involved.
Charlton were already without on-loan Albion midfielder Sam Field, prevented from playing by his parent club.
But Field has now also picked up a knee injury, to join fellow midfielder Jonny Williams on the sidelines.
Field's fellow Albion loan man Jonathan Leko is also unable to play, while midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey will be assessed after pulling up with a hamstring injury in the last-gasp midweek defeat by by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
But joint top scorer Lyle Taylor, who scored five goals in the Addicks' first six home games this season, is close to a return from his knee ligament problem.
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will be sat in the stand again as he completes his touchline ban, looking to bridge the five-point gap between Albion and their 10th-placed visitors.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic have not met in a league game since March 2008, a 1-1 draw in the Championship, at the Valley.
- Charlton's last trip to The Hawthorns was back in December 2007 when, under future Baggies boss Alan Pardew, they lost 4-2.
- Following Tuesday's comeback draw against bottom club Barnsley, Albion have won more points from losing positions (16 out of their total of 26) than any other Championship side this season.
- Charlton are winless in their last three away league games, having won two of their first three on the road this term.
- Albion have the most different scorers in the Championship so far this season (13).
- Charlton's Macauley Bonne has scored four goals in his last five league appearances, as many as he had netted in his previous 57 EFL games.