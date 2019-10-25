Colchester United v Newport County

Colchester United manager John McGreal could make changes as they bid for a first win in four games against fifth-placed Newport County on Saturday.

Courtney Senior, Luke Norris, Brandon Comley and Ben Stevenson were all recalled for Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Crewe.

County striker Tristan Abrahams is pushing for a starting spot

The 20-year-old replaced Jamille Matt against Crawley Town and scored his side's equaliser from the penalty spot.