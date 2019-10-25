League Two
Colchester15:00Newport
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Newport County

Colchester United manager John McGreal could make changes as they bid for a first win in four games against fifth-placed Newport County on Saturday.

Courtney Senior, Luke Norris, Brandon Comley and Ben Stevenson were all recalled for Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Crewe.

County striker Tristan Abrahams is pushing for a starting spot

The 20-year-old replaced Jamille Matt against Crawley Town and scored his side's equaliser from the penalty spot.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th October 2019

  • ColchesterColchester United15:00NewportNewport County
  • ExeterExeter City13:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00BradfordBradford City
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • SalfordSalford City15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • WalsallWalsall15:00MansfieldMansfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe159332617930
2Cheltenham1484226121428
3Forest Green15843189928
4Bradford158342215727
5Newport14761158727
6Exeter157531918126
7Swindon157352219324
8Plymouth156542416823
9Northampton156361816221
10Port Vale155642122-121
11Cambridge155552014620
12Colchester155551613320
13Crawley155552323020
14Macclesfield155551618-220
15Salford155551823-520
16Grimsby155462020019
17Leyton Orient155462326-319
18Mansfield154562221117
19Walsall154381021-1115
20Oldham153571624-814
21Carlisle154291527-1214
22Scunthorpe153482024-413
23Morecambe152491428-1410
24Stevenage151681121-109
View full League Two table

Top Stories