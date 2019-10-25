Watford v Bournemouth

Quique Sanchez Flores is yet to win during his second stint as Watford head coach

TEAM NEWS

Watford forward Danny Welbeck has been ruled out for "months rather than weeks" with the hamstring injury sustained last weekend.

Troy Deeney remains out and Jose Holebas is suspended, but Sebastian Prodl, Etienne Capoue and Isaac Success are in contention following injury.

Bournemouth welcome back Jefferson Lerma, who has recovered from a hip injury suffered on international duty.

David Brooks, Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas are still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: After they were promoted together in 2015, both Watford and Bournemouth have been held up as examples of how to become established in the top flight.

Neither have come close to a genuine relegation battle in their first four seasons but this time may be different if Watford don't pick up their first win soon.

There were encouraging signs in their last match at Tottenham - a game from which they should have taken all three points. They must carry that level of performance into this weekend at Vicarage Road and be more ruthless if they're to avoid being further cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores on the injury to Danny Welbeck: "He was disappointed, he was very sad, and I tried to help him and support him but the face of Danny Welbeck was always the same.

"It's impossible to change the morale, the mood. It will change a lot because he felt he had the opportunity to come back at a good level but now we need to wait again."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We were able to shut out the opposition last week, but it's important that we build on that this weekend.

"Watford is a ground we know very well and we got a good result there last season - but it will be tough.

"I'm surprised to see they're bottom but they have the quality in the squad to turn it around. If we focus on their league position, that is the wrong motivation."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have started to pick up points and played well in their draw at Tottenham last week, but a first league win of the season continues to elude them.

I think that wait will end this weekend.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v 'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home side has yet to win after eight Premier League meetings (D6, L2).

Watford are winless in five home league encounters against Bournemouth since a 6-1 triumph in the second tier in August 2013.

Bournemouth can win successive away league matches at Vicarage Road for the first time since 1948.

Watford

Watford have failed to win any of their opening nine league games for the first time since 2006, when they went on to finish bottom of the Premier League.

If they fail to beat Bournemouth, the Hornets will equal their longest winless start to a league campaign of 10 matches.

They have kept just two clean sheets in their past 26 matches in all competitions.

The Hornets are winless in eight Premier League home matches since beating Fulham 4-1 in April (D3, L5).

Watford have only scored five league goals this season, the joint fewest alongside Newcastle United.

Gerard Deulofeu has attempted an unrivalled 21 shots without scoring in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Bournemouth