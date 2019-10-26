National League
Hartlepool15:00Barnet
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Barnet

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax17102526161032
2Bromley179532721632
3Yeovil17101629191031
4Barrow169162920928
5Notts County177642617927
6Solihull Moors178362618827
7Woking177642620627
8Harrogate177552219326
9Torquay177462926325
10Barnet176742421325
11Boreham Wood177372620624
12Dag & Red166641918124
13Eastleigh176651920-124
14Dover167362123-224
15Hartlepool176562324-123
16Maidenhead United176382119221
17Stockport166371725-821
18Chesterfield174672228-618
19Aldershot175391723-618
20Sutton United163761620-416
21Wrexham173772026-616
22Fylde164482032-1216
23Chorley1711061227-1513
24Ebbsfleet1724111934-1510
