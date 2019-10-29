Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1McAdams
- 12Wilson
- 15Kane
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 10Handling
- 11Sinclair
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyre
- 33Harris
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 8Brown
- 9Henderson
- 18Dunn
- 20Watson
- 21Beveridge
- 26Court
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2O'Neil
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 12McLaughlin
- 15Munro
- 33Gibson
- 8Halleran
- 11CookBooked at 13mins
- 9McGuigan
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 6Dykes
- 7Scullion
- 14Watters
- 16McBride
- 17Marley
- 18Anderson
- 22Potter
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Wilson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Stenhousemuir 0. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Sinclair following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Wilson.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Gibson (Stenhousemuir).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.