Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City2Stenhousemuir0

Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1McAdams
  • 12Wilson
  • 15Kane
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 10Handling
  • 11Sinclair
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33Harris
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Brown
  • 9Henderson
  • 18Dunn
  • 20Watson
  • 21Beveridge
  • 26Court

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2O'Neil
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 15Munro
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Halleran
  • 11CookBooked at 13mins
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 6Dykes
  • 7Scullion
  • 14Watters
  • 16McBride
  • 17Marley
  • 18Anderson
  • 22Potter
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aidan Wilson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Stenhousemuir 0. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Sinclair following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Wilson.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Liam Henderson.

Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Gibson (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers971128121622
2Cowdenbeath9702168821
3Edinburgh City96121813519
4Elgin103341412212
5Stenhousemuir93331114-312
6Annan Athletic9333915-612
7Queen's Park10235915-69
8Albion92251419-58
9Brechin9216815-77
10Stirling913559-46
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories