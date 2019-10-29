Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Cove Rangers v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 3Milne
- 4Scully
- 20Aird
- 24Fyvie
- 14Glass
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 10Scott
- 15Redford
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 19Robertson
- 21McCafferty
- 23Smith
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2Lynas
- 4Phillips
- 5Fagan
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 8Graham
- 6Morena
- 11East
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Scally
- 14Stewart
- 15See
- 16Doherty
- 17Smith
- 18McDonald
- 19Fee
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.