Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers0Albion0

Cove Rangers v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 4Scully
  • 20Aird
  • 24Fyvie
  • 14Glass
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 10Scott
  • 15Redford
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21McCafferty
  • 23Smith

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Phillips
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 8Graham
  • 6Morena
  • 11East
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Scally
  • 14Stewart
  • 15See
  • 16Doherty
  • 17Smith
  • 18McDonald
  • 19Fee
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers971128121622
2Cowdenbeath9702168821
3Edinburgh City96121813519
4Elgin103341412212
5Stenhousemuir93331114-312
6Annan Athletic9333915-612
7Queen's Park10235915-69
8Albion92251419-58
9Brechin9216815-77
10Stirling913559-46
