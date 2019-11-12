Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Annan Athletic v Brechin City
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Smith
- 4Bradley
- 2Douglas
- 5Sonkur
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 6Barr
- 8Wilkie
- 11Flanagan
- 10Watson
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 9Muir
- 12Avci
- 14Walker
- 15Griffiths
- 16Joseph
- 17Wooding-Holt
- 18McLear
Brechin
- 1Sinclair
- 2McIntosh
- 5Reekie
- 6Page
- 3McLaughlinBooked at 32mins
- 7Knox
- 8Allan
- 4Brown
- 10Inglis
- 11Hamilton
- 18Crawford
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14Watt
- 15Hill
- 16McCord
- 17Ngoy
- 21McMinn
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Dismissal
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Brechin City 2. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Annan Athletic. Kyle Wilkie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Brechin City 2. Ross Crawford (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olly Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Darren Barr.
Attempt blocked. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Allan (Brechin City).
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
Ross Crawford (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Brown (Brechin City).
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Brechin City 1. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Flanagan.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jonathan Page (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Brechin City 1. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Wilkie following a fast break.
Foul by Matthew Knox (Brechin City).
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Brechin City 1. Ross Crawford (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Page with a cross following a set piece situation.
Matthew Knox (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.