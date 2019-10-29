Scottish League Two
Stirling0Cowdenbeath0

Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McGregor
  • 5McLean
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Jardine
  • 8Nicoll
  • 10Wilson
  • 4Thomson
  • 9Heaver
  • 11Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Willis
  • 16Mackin
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Wright
  • 19Hawke

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 2Sneddon
  • 3Todd
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11Swann
  • 7Cox
  • 5Barr
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 9Smith
  • 10Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Thomas
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Valentine
  • 16Allan
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Pollock
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kris Renton.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Miller.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

(Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers971128121622
2Cowdenbeath9702168821
3Edinburgh City96121813519
4Elgin103341412212
5Stenhousemuir93331114-312
6Annan Athletic9333915-612
7Queen's Park10235915-69
8Albion92251419-58
9Brechin9216815-77
10Stirling913559-46
