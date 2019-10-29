Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 6McGregor
- 5McLean
- 3Creaney
- 7Jardine
- 8Nicoll
- 10Wilson
- 4Thomson
- 9Heaver
- 11Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Docherty
- 15Willis
- 16Mackin
- 17Binnie
- 18Wright
- 19Hawke
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 2Sneddon
- 3Todd
- 4Hamilton
- 11Swann
- 7Cox
- 5Barr
- 8Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 9Smith
- 10Renton
Substitutes
- 12Thomas
- 14Pyper
- 15Valentine
- 16Allan
- 17Whyte
- 18Taylor
- 19Pollock
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kris Renton.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Miller.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
(Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.