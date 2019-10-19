Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Hamilton, Morelos, Edouard

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has refused to be drawn on a potential January bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, simply saying "watch this space" over his plans for the transfer window. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists that there is no chance of France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard being sold in January. (Daily Record)

Rangers are poised to tie down goalkeeper Allan McGregor on a new contract, with the 37-year-old's current terms due to expire at the end of the campaign but having a clause in the agreement that could be activated before the winter break in January. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack is close to agreeing a contract extension along with goalkeeper Allan McGregor. (Scottish Sun)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has urged Ross McCrorie to persevere with trying to force his way back into the team with Rangers yet to decide whether to recall the 21-year-old midfielder from his loan in January. (Daily Record)

Out-of-favour Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, who is eligible to play for Switzerland, Kosovo and Albania, says he might have to quit the club in January to chase his dream of playing at the Euro 2020 finals. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has assured Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano he will not be forgotten despite losing his starting place to Chris Maxwell. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hamilton Academical centre-half Sam Stubbs says entertaining Hibernian on Saturday will be an emotional day for his family as father Alan still has emotional ties with the Edinburgh club after a spell as their manager. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes that in-form 21-year-old midfielder Allan Campbell is on verge of a senior Scotland call-up. (The National)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that Mikey Johnston's hip and groin injury is starting to cause him concern - but stressed that the winger is not expected to be sidelined long-term. (The Herald)

Former Celtic and Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is suing an agent after he allegedly "stole €1m" from the 32-year-old, according to French newspaper L'Equipe. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock supporters who were looking forward to seeing the club's proposed new safe standing section at Rugby Park will need to wait another week after the project was hit by an unexpected delay. (Evening Times)