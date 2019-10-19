Match ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 3.
Eibar 0-3 Barcelona: Champions take top spot in La Liga
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona moved to the summit of La Liga as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez earned them victory at Eibar.
They were on their way to a fifth successive win in all competitions in the 13th minute when Griezmann fired low past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.
Suarez had an effort ruled out for offside after the break before Argentine Messi slotted in the second.
Messi then provided a square ball to Suarez who tapped in the third.
It was a unselfish gesture from the 32-year-old forward having forsaken an almost certain 17th league goal in 10 games against these opponents.
The champions' second-half dominance was in great contrast to the opening period when they repeatedly failed to stop Eibar getting behind them on the wings.
However, the only occasion Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal was threatened was when Pedro Leon swept a 15-yard shot over the bar.
Moments after that miss France World Cup winner Griezmann gave Barca the lead when his shot went in off the post.
The visitors went up the gears after the break. Suarez had a goal disallowed before Messi finished off a move in the area involving his Uruguayan strike partner and Griezmann.
The trio combined again for the third when summer signing Griezmann put Messi through, who laid a gift of a pass to Suarez.
Barca's victory comes a day after next weekend's scheduled El Clasico home match against Real Madrid was postponed because of fears of civil unrest.
The city of Barcelona has experienced days of protest after nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed on Monday. The team had travelled to the Basque region on Thursday to avoid the general strike in Catalonia on Friday,
Rivals Real can retake the lead from Barcelona if they win at Mallorca later on Saturday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Eibar
- 1Dmitrovic
- 16De Blasis
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 23Arbilla
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 21LeónSubstituted forExpósitoat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6ÁlvarezBooked at 82mins
- 8DiopBooked at 24mins
- 14Orellana
- 9EnrichSubstituted forInuiat 71'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 19Dias de OliveiraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKikeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bigas
- 7González Casín
- 10Expósito
- 13Rodríguez
- 17Kike
- 22Inui
- 24Tejero
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 45'minutes
- 23Umtiti
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de JongSubstituted forRakiticat 79'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8ArthurSubstituted forVidalat 71'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 6Todibo
- 13Murara Neto
- 22Vidal
- 27Pérez
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 7,295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 3.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pape Diop.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Booking
Edu Expósito (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edu Expósito (Eibar).
Booking
Takashi Inui (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cote (Eibar).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sergio Álvarez (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Pape Diop (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Charles.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Arthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Takashi Inui replaces Sergi Enrich.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Edu Expósito replaces Pedro León.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).