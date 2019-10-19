Jadon Sancho left out of Borussia Dortmund squad for disciplinary reasons - reports

Jadon Sancho has registered four goals and seven assists in 11 appearances for Dortmund so far this season

England teenager Jadon Sancho has reportedly been left out of Borussia Dortmund's squad for Saturday's match with Borussia Monchengladbach for disciplinary reasons.

German magazine Kicker said the 19-year-old returned late from international duty following England's recent Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The forward has recorded four goals and seven assists for the club in 2019-20.

Dortmund are ninth, four points behind Bundesliga leaders Monchengladbach.

Sancho started the Three Lions' 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic on 11 October and came on as a second-half substitute in Monday's 6-0 win over Bulgaria.

In 2018, Sancho and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were dropped for England Under-19s' European Championship qualifier against Latvia for being late.