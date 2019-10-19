Billy Clarke: Plymouth Argyle sign experienced striker on short-term contract

Billy Clarke scored on his final appearance for Bradford City in a 3-2 win at Scunthorpe in April

Plymouth Argyle have signed experienced striker Billy Clarke on a short-term contract with the League Two club.

The 31-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was a free agent following his released by Bradford City this summer.

Clarke has scored 71 goals in a 13-year career that began at Ipswich.

He also played for Blackpool, Crawley Town and Charlton Athletic, before returning to Bradford for a second spell at Valley Parade in January.

Early on in is career, chiefly with Ipswich, he spent loan spells with Colchester United, Falkirk, Darlington, Northampton Town, Brentford and Sheffield United.

Clarke, who was close to signing for his old Colchester and Bradford boss Phil Parkinson at Bolton in the summer, is available to make an immediate debut in Saturday's home game with Carlisle United.

