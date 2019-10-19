Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski scores again in Bayern draw

Robert Lewandowski's firm header cancelled out Marco Richter's early opener for Augsburg

Robert Lewandowski's 16th goal of the season was not enough to help Bayern Munich defeat Augsburg, who salvaged a late draw at the WWK Arena.

Sergio Cordova struck in injury time to deny the Bundesliga champions all three points.

Augsburg's Marco Richter had opened the scoring inside 30 seconds, but Lewandowski's header restored parity.

Serge Gnabry's left-footed drive appeared to have clinched the win for Bayern until Cordova struck late on.

The result leaves Bayern in third place, while Augsburg climb out of the bottom three.

In-form Lewandowski is only the second Bundesliga player to make the scoresheet in each of his club's opening eight league fixtures of a campaign, after former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2015-16.

The Poland striker is also the first Bayern player to score in eight consecutive league matches since former Dutch international Roy Makaay in 2005.

This is the second time the 31-year-old has registered 12 goals in the opening eight games of a Bundesliga season, having also done so in 2015-16.

Former Bayern and Germany striker Gerd Muller (1968-69) and ex-Cologne frontman Christian Muller (1965-66) are the only other players to achieve that feat in Germany's top flight.