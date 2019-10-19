Match ends, Mallorca 1, Real Madrid 0.
Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' unbeaten run ended
Real Madrid suffered their first league defeat of the season as they lost at La Liga newcomers Mallorca at Son Moix Stadium on Saturday night.
Mallorca's Lago Junior scored the only goal of the game after just seven minutes when he drove in from the left and fired into the far corner.
Karim Benzema went closest for Madrid when he hit the bar while Alvaro Odriozola saw red late on.
Zinedine Zidane's now side sit second in La Liga, one point behind Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Mallorca rose to 14th, having sat in the relegation zone ahead of the game.
Line-ups
Mallorca
- 1Reina
- 2SastreBooked at 30minsSubstituted forAgbenyenuat 45'minutes
- 24Valjent
- 21Raíllo
- 15Gámez
- 23FebasSubstituted forKuboat 59'minutes
- 12BabaBooked at 90mins
- 8Sevilla
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 22Budimir
- 11LagoSubstituted forTrajkovskiat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Agbenyenu
- 5Campos Coll
- 6Pedraza
- 9Prats
- 13Fabri
- 17Trajkovski
- 26Kubo
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 19OdriozolaBooked at 74mins
- 3Militão
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 16Rodríguez
- 22IscoSubstituted forSilva de Goesat 66'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 25Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
- 18JovicSubstituted forValverdeat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 5Varane
- 15Valverde
- 21Díaz
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 27Silva de Goes
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 20,275
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mallorca 1, Real Madrid 0.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Manolo Reina (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).
Attempt saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Trajkovski (Mallorca).
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Raíllo.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandar Trajkovski (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Mallorca. Aleksandar Trajkovski tries a through ball, but Takefusa Kubo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Aleksandar Trajkovski replaces Lago Junior because of an injury.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Salva Sevilla.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Ante Budimir (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Attempt blocked. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Jovic.