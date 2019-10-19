Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' unbeaten run ended

From the section

Lago Junior's winner was his first-ever La Liga goal

Real Madrid suffered their first league defeat of the season as they lost at La Liga newcomers Mallorca at Son Moix Stadium on Saturday night.

Mallorca's Lago Junior scored the only goal of the game after just seven minutes when he drove in from the left and fired into the far corner.

Karim Benzema went closest for Madrid when he hit the bar while Alvaro Odriozola saw red late on.

Zinedine Zidane's now side sit second in La Liga, one point behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Mallorca rose to 14th, having sat in the relegation zone ahead of the game.

