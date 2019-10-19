Jordan Cotterill: Barry skipper's suspension reduced to 10 games

Jordan Cotterill, 30, is a Wales C international

Barry Town United captain Jordan Cotterill has had a six month suspension reduced to 10 games following a successful appeal.

Cotterill had been given a six month suspension for alleged aggressive conduct towards a match referee.

It happened in the Cymru Premier match at Penybont on 16 August, 2019.

An FAW appeals panel hearing found Cotterill not guilty of assault and instead charged him with the lesser offence of technical assault.

Cotterill has already served eight games of his suspension and he will be available for his side's home game against Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday, 9 November.