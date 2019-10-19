Tommy Wright: St Johnstone boss says he & players 'letting club down'

Tommy Wright says there are "too many non-leaders" in his St Johnstone squad

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says he and his players are "letting the club down" after they capitulated at St Mirren to continue their winless start to the Scottish Premiership season.

The Northern Irishman accused his side of lacking leaders and said he "can't defend" their second-half performance.

Despite a bright start in Paisley, goals by Jonathan Obika and Danny Mullen kept the Perth side rooted to the bottom of the table.

"It's the same old story," Wright said.

"In the second half, we didn't show up, we capitulated. Up until they scored, we were totally dominating the game. We can't defend what happened after that.

"The [first] goal is ridiculous for us to give away, it's just a punt into the box and we don't deal with the first or second ball."

St Johnstone's only win this season came in the League Cup group stage against League Two side Brechin City. They are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league and concede nearly two and a half goals per game on average.

Wright, who has been in charge at McDiarmid Park for over six years, says it is "no consolation" that there are only nine games gone this season and also questioned his players' attitude.

"It's a mental thing. There are too many non-leaders in there, there's not enough people taking responsibility," he said.

"I've done everything with them - had a go at them, put an arm round them. On paper, they're probably the best squad I've assembled, but they're not performing.

"Ultimately it's my responsibility because I signed them and give them their new contracts."