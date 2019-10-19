Scottish League One: David Goodwillie brace denies Raith win

David Goodwillie's two second-half goals denied league leaders Raith Rovers a win

Two second-half goals from former Scotland striker David Goodwillie denied League One leaders Raith Rovers a victory in Cumbernauld.

The 2-2 draw allows East Fife to draw level on points, but behind on goal difference, after beating Forfar 1-0.

Falkirk are a point behind after thumping Peterhead 4-0.

Montrose moved up a place to eighth after a 3-1 win over Airdrieonians, while Dumbarton were held to a goalless draw by bottom side Stranraer.

Kieron Bowie and James Gullan both found the target from outside the box for Raith, now unbeaten in five games, but Clyde's Goodwillie picked out the bottom left corner and then the opposite side in two raids after the break.

The league-leading Rovers would lose Steven Anderson to a second yellow but held on for a point.

Conor Sammon missed a penalty but Falkirk nevertheless put Peterhead to the sword in a 4-0 home win - extending their unbeaten run to five.

Sammon headed the opener after 13 minutes, with David McMillan doubling the lead in the 36th, but Louis Longridge was needed to convert after the first goalscorer was denied from the spot before the hour.

Declan McManus made it four with a strike from outside the box soon after.

Recovering Montrose made it three straight wins thanks to a 3-1 triumph at Airdrie.

Callum Smith put the away side ahead just three minutes in and, although Blair Lyons found the top corner for Airdrie 13 minutes later, Graham Webster plundered what proved to be the winner at the Excelsior Stadium after the half-hour mark. Lyons added gloss to the scoreline right at the death.

Steven Boyd's goal from an eighth-minute Ryan Wallace assist was enough to down Forfar 1-0 at Bayview as East Fife extended their unbeaten run to 10 games. Forfar, however, lost their third in a row.

Elsewhere, Stranraer and Dumbarton could not be separated as they played out a goalless draw at Stair Park.