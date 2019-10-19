Fifa U-17 World Cup: Debutants Angola hope to cause upset

The Fifa U-17 World Cup trophy

Debutants Angola are hoping to cause an upset in Brazil as they finalise their 21-man squad for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

The Palanquinhas produced a sensational run in April's U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where they defeated powerhouse Nigeria 2-1 to clinch third place and a World Cup spot.

Coach Pedro Goncalves has retained the majority of his squad from the continental contest in Tanzania including top scorer Osvaldo Capemba - who bagged four goals.

"No one expected us to perform so well on the continent and now we've come to Brazil as an underdog," said Goncalves.

"We like this mindset and it gives the team the freedom to go out there and make a name."

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Banga Pedro is the only overseas-based player on the list.

Fast rising Zito Luvumbo needs no introduction, having earned a senior call-up and attracted interest from top European clubs.

The Southern Africans are looking to Luvumbo, who had a trial at Manchester United's academy in February, to punch above their weight in group A alongside the hosts, New Zealand and Canada.

"There's no doubt that he's the leader of the team," Goncalves told the Fifa website.

"When you see him play, you realise straight away that he's on another level."

Angola will make their U-17 World Cup bow against New Zealand in Brasilia on 26 October; they face North Americans Canada on 29 October at the same venue before meeting the hosts in Goiania on 1 November.

African champions Cameroon, Senegal and the most successful side in the history of the tournament Nigeria will also represent Africa at Brazil 2019.

Angola squad:

Goalkeepers: Edmilson Francisco CAMBILA (Academia Futebol), David Paulo VICENTE (Petro Luanda), Geovani Raimundo De GEOVANI (Primeiro de Agosto)

Defenders: Porfirio Ferreira PORFIRIO and Télson Francisco Inácio MIMO (Academia Futebol), Agostinho Ulica TINO (Real Sambila FC), Binga Manuel AFONSO and Rivaldo Carlos Botelho PABLO (Primeiro de Agosto), Cabingano José Ngunza GEGE (Petro Luanda)

Midfielders: António Simão MAESTRO and Francisco Jacinto Cazeia NETINHO (Academia Futebol), Domingos Paulo DOMINGOS (Interclube), Manuel Pereira MANILSON and Ambrosini Antonio Cabaça ZINI (Primeiro de Agosto), Banga PEDRO (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Benedito Mambuene BENI (Petro Luanda)

Forwards: Capemba Osvaldo Pedro CAPITA and André Sebastião Luvumbo ZITO (Primeiro de Agosto), Manuel Zange NELINHO (Petro Luanda), David Muale DAVID and Abdoul Maliki Da Conceição ABDOUL (Interclube)