Zambia beat Mozambique 2-0 to win 2019 U-17 Cosafa title

Zambia celebrate after winning the 2019 U-17 Cosafa Championship

Zambia won the 2019 Cosafa men's Under-17 championship on Sunday after a 2-0 win over Mozambique in the final in Blantyre.

Goals from Joseph Banda and Rickson Ng'ambi gave Zambia the victory, despite them playing most of the second half with 10 men after Peter Chikolo was sent off for two yellow cards.

This was Zambia's second triumph in the southern African regional competition having also lifted the U-17 trophy in 2017.

Angola, the 2018 champions, were emphatic 5-0 winners over eSwatini in the third-place play-off to take bronze.

Angolan striker Valdemiro Domingos hit a hat-trick and finished the tournament with five goals to share the Golden Boot with Zambia's Ng'ambi and Mozambique's Simon Cipriano.

Zambia's Moses Mulenga was named Player of the Tournament with goalkeeper Iford Mwale - also of Zambia - winning the Golden Glove.