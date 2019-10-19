Irish Premiership: Coleraine go top on goal difference after win at Crusaders

Chris Hegarty's foul on Eoin Bradley led to Coleraine's first penalty

Two Ben Doherty penalties gave Coleraine a 2-0 away win over Crusaders to put them top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference.

Leaders Crusaders had started the day three points clear but are now level on 26 points with the unbeaten Bannsiders.

Champions Linfield climbed to within five points of the Crues with a 2-1 win over Ballymena United.

Third-placed Cliftonville were 3-0 winners away to Institute, while Carrick and Glenavon also won.

Crusaders lost for the third time in this season's Premiership

In the match at Seaview, between the leaders and the Premiership's only unbeaten side, two spot-kicks won it for Oran Kearney's Coleraine.

The first penalty arrived in the 17th minute when Chris Hegarty was turned by the dangerous Eoin Bradley and fouled the striker, with Doherty dispatching the spot-kick into the corner.

It was 20 minutes to go before Crusaders forced a save of note from keeper Chris Johns, with substitute Paul McElroy going close with a good strike.

Doherty added his second spot-kick of the day in the final minute, opting to shoot straight down the middle this time after he was fouled by Jordan Forsythe.

Joel Cooper's first-half double was enough for Linfield to see off Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park.

Cooper broke the deadlock on 35 minutes with a fine solo effort after being allowed to cut inside and fire home from the edge of the area.

He added his second one minute before the break by tucking away Kirk Millar's cross, which helped move Linfield up to fourth in the table despite Jimmy Callacher's late own goal.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Carrick Rangers 1-0 Dungannon Swifts Crusaders 0-2 Coleraine Institute 0-3 Cliftonville Linfield 2-1 Ballymena United Warrenpoint Town 1-3 Glenavon