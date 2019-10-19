Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town: FA Cup tie abandoned after reports of racial abuse

Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat joined Haringey Borough from Margate in 2017

Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town's FA Cup fourth qualifying round match has been abandoned, after reports of racial abuse aimed at Haringey's goalkeeper.

Yeovil were leading 1-0 through a Rhys Murphy penalty when the game was halted in the 64th minute.

There was a long delay for that spot-kick to be taken, with Haringey keeper Douglas Pajetat reportedly initially struck by an object from the stands.

Shortly after Murphy scored, play was suspended as the hosts left the field.

Around 35 minutes later, it was confirmed the match had officially been abandoned, with BT Sport reporting that Pajetat was racially abused and spat at by visiting fans.

Haringey said on Twitter: "Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information. Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.

"It must be said that 99.9% of [Yeovil] fans are also disgusted by what's happened as much as we are. One club, one community."

The incident comes four days after England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria was halted twice as fans were warned about racist behaviour, including Nazi salutes and monkey chanting.

'We stand with Haringey' - Yeovil boss Sarll

Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll told BBC Somerset: "On behalf of Yeovil Town, we fully support Haringey and we stand together.

"The players and I decided we'd support [Haringey] and make a stand together, and be stronger with togetherness.

"I want Haringey and our football club to know we don't condone anything of that nature, if there was anything of that nature.

"We, footballers and managers, get a lot of abuse but nobody should feel discriminated against when they come to play football.

"I'd do anything to win but there are certain levels and lines I'd never go over. There was no way I'd support racial discrimination.

"I feel we've done the right thing. I'm not going to feel anything other than proud for the way the players conducted themselves.

"Now the authorities will take care of what they need to take care of."

More to follow.