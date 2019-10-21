Irish Premiership - Rising Reds, super Cooper and brilliant Bradley - five things we noticed

Cliftonville moved to within a point of the leaders with a 3-0 win over Institute

Coleraine knocked Crusaders off their perch, Glentoran won Friday Night Football's thriller and one man did the damage to Ballymena United.

BBC Sport NI pick out five things we noticed from the weekend's Irish Premiership action.

Pressure building on Lynch and Lindsay

McClean stunner wins five-goal thriller for Glentoran

Larne and Dungannon Swifts both started the season with a bang.

While the Invermen announced their return to the Irish Premiership in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 win over Warrenpoint Town, Dungannon held last season's runners-up Ballymena United before reeling off a hat-trick of wins.

But both teams have cooled off dramatically. Larne's 6-0 demolition of Glenavon may have demonstrated their ability to tear teams apart, but Tiernan Lynch's men have been struggling to maintain their hot start.

Friday night's defeat by Glentoran was the latest disappointment and, having crashed out of both cups, the pressure is beginning to build on Lynch.

As for Dungannon, their 2-1 win over Carrick in September remains their only league victory since August. A 1- 0 defeat at Rangers on Saturday leaves Kris Lindsay's men looking nervously over their shoulder at the four teams below them, who all have games in hand.

Lindsay's post-match interview on Saturday was a barometer for the grim mood at Dungannon. "Today wasn't good enough," said the former Linfield defender, who must pick his troops up for next week's trip to Cliftonville.

Under-the-radar Reds

Reds secure three points at the Brandywell

Speaking of the Reds, they're going from strength to strength during what's been a very productive October which has seen them win all five games across three different competitions.

Saturday's trip to Institute proved to be a smooth Brandywell return for Paddy McLaughlin, as Cliftonville made light work of his former employers with a comfortable 3-0 win.

With Crusaders dropping points, the Reds are now only off the top of the table and with a run of fixtures - home to Dungannon and Warrenpoint and away to Glenavon - which, given their current form, should yield more points, especially if they keep up their sturdy defending.

Yet most of the title talk continues to revolve around Crusaders, Coleraine and Linfield.

Disregarding Saturday's limp defeat by Coleraine, the Crues have been thoroughly impressive, while the Bannsiders will understandably attract their fair share of the plaudits given their unbeaten status. Linfield, who still have three games in hand, will almost certainly be in the conversation come April.

There's little talk of Cliftonville's chances, but maybe that suits the Reds. If McLaughlin can manage a run deep into the cup competitions while making progress with his plan to build a title-worthy unit, that will represent a successful first full season in charge at Solitude.

From there, they can continue their upward trajectory under the former Institute boss.

Bulldozing Bradley gives Crues a headache

Bannsiders go top as Crues pay the penalty

Coleraine's two most feared forward-thinking players, Eoin Bradley and Ben Doherty, did what they do best at Seaview on Saturday.

For Doherty, it was keeping his nerve from 12 yards, as he dispatched two spot-kicks to bring his penalty tally for the season to seven.

But Bradley really ruffled Crusaders' feathers. Now 35, the former Glenavon striker remains a handful for defenders, as Chris Hegarty discovered on Saturday.

The Crues centre-back bundled Bradley to the ground for Doherty's first penalty, which set the tone for the game as 'Skinner' continued to hassle and harry the hosts.

Hegarty was then hooked at the beak by Stephen Baxter, and his replacement Kyle Owens swiftly picked up yellow card for booting the Bannsiders forward. Colin Coates didn't have it easy against him either.

It's not hard to see why Oran Kearney rates the former Derry GAA star so highly. Even if he doesn't score, he always seems to be in the thick of the action. Few strikers could unnerve a defence like Crusaders as well as he did on Saturday.

Coleraine have become title contenders during Kearney's second coming and, with the irrepressible Bradley leading the line, it's difficult to see their challenge dissipating.

Cooper at the double

Cooper double secures Linfield victory

Linfield's win over Ballymena United really was a game to two halves, and the damage was done by one man - Joel Cooper.

A superb solo effort opened the scoring for David Healy's men, with Cooper being afforded the time and space to cut inside and use his trusty left foot to find the net.

His second wasn't as spectacular, but the awareness to bring the ball down when many would have hit it first time was the sign of a man who is confident in his own ability.

The second half was flat in comparison as Linfield's characteristic defence stood firm (a late Jimmy Callacher slip-up aside) and Ballymena's attacking threat was muffled out by the Blues' midfield generals.

One concern for Healy will be that Cooper hobbled off in the second half, and the game against Coleraine would be poorer without a showdown with the Bannsiders' in-form playmaker Ben Doherty.

Currie happy as Carrick cut out errors

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Niall Currie couldn't have been much clearer. After losing to Glentoran last week, the Carrick Rangers boss was visibly exasperated by his side's error-strewn performance.

"We're making individual errors that are costing goals," said Currie.

That critique could certainly not have been levelled at his side as they beat a poor Dungannon side 1-0 at Taylor's Avenue.

Daniel Kelly's first-half header was enough to give Carrick all three points, while Aaron Hogg produced a string of quality saves to ensure the Swifts didn't snatch a point.

Currie has bemoaned his side's self-destructive streak in recent week, but there was little to nit-pick after three points and a clean sheet.

Next up for Carrick is Warrenpoint at home, another big chance to put points on the board.