Scottish Cup: Auchinleck beat Cove; Fort William draw at Albion Rovers

Auchinleck Talbot knocked League Two pacesetters Cove Rangers out of the Scottish Cup at the second-round stage for the second season in a row.

Dwayne Hislop's late header earned the West Region Premiership champions a 1-0 win a game that the Aberdeen side dominated in the first half.

Fort William and Broxburn Athletic also picked up fine results, with both sides holding League Two opposition to draws away from home.

Highland league side Fort William - once billed as Britain's worst - earned a replay with Albion Rovers after drawing 1-1 in Coatbridge.

Meanwhile, East of Scotland League outfit Broxburn Athletic will welcome Cowdenbeath to Albyn Park after holding them to the same score at Central Park.

Brora Rangers blew away Clachnacuddin 7-0, while Inverurie Locos also won an all-Highland League tie 3-1 at Rothes.

Those two join Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, who beat Buckie Thistle, as the non-SPFL teams in tomorrow's draw.

Five games have gone to replays, while one was postponed, so more could yet follow.