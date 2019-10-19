Daniel Sturridge scores first Trabzonspor goal as Turkish Super Lig club beat Gaziantep
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge scored his first goal for Trabzonspor as he helped his side to victory against Gaziantep.
He opened the scoring for the six-time Turkish champions, firing into the bottom corner from just inside the box.
Five minutes later, the 30-year-old provided the assist for on-loan Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth to score their second.
Sturridge joined Trabzonspor in August having been released by the Reds.
The England international - who also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom - won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.
Former Bayern Munich and AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa and Yusuf Sari wrapped up the win for Trabzonspor after Jefferson Nogueira Junior had pulled a goal back for Gaziantep.
Trabzonspor are top of the Super Lig having picked up 15 points from their opening eight matches.
Line-ups
Trabzonspor
- 1Çakir
- 47da Silva Pereira
- 4Türkmen
- 5Hosseini
- 77Novák
- 2ÇörekçiSubstituted forSariat 73'minutes
- 8SosaBooked at 26mins
- 61ParmakSubstituted forCanbazat 87'minutes
- 19SturridgeSubstituted forErdoganat 65'minutes
- 11Sørloth
- 9Nwakaeme
Substitutes
- 7Avdijaj
- 14Mendes Fernandes
- 16Kardesler
- 20Sari
- 21Erdogan
- 22Campi
- 26Üzüm
- 33Dursun
- 38Canbaz
Gaziantep
- 21Lodygin
- 17Ceylan
- 3Djilobodji
- 76Kana-Biyik
- 6Tosca
- 23UgurluSubstituted forPawlowskiat 69'minutes
- 18DiarraBooked at 85mins
- 15Chibsah
- 8Nogueira
- 27TwumasiSubstituted forÖzerat 84'minutes
- 10KayodeBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 1Güvenc
- 4Zengin
- 5Aktas
- 7Özer
- 9Pawlowski
- 16Olkowski
- 71Boznan
- 97Yurtseven
- 99Ates
- Referee:
- Özgür Yankaya
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14