Turkish Super Lig
Trabzonspor4Gaziantep1

Daniel Sturridge scores first Trabzonspor goal as Turkish Super Lig club beat Gaziantep

Daniel Sturridge in action for Trabzonspor
Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances during a six-year stay at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge scored his first goal for Trabzonspor as he helped his side to victory against Gaziantep.

He opened the scoring for the six-time Turkish champions, firing into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Five minutes later, the 30-year-old provided the assist for on-loan Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth to score their second.

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor in August having been released by the Reds.

The England international - who also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom - won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.

Former Bayern Munich and AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa and Yusuf Sari wrapped up the win for Trabzonspor after Jefferson Nogueira Junior had pulled a goal back for Gaziantep.

Trabzonspor are top of the Super Lig having picked up 15 points from their opening eight matches.

Line-ups

Trabzonspor

  • 1Çakir
  • 47da Silva Pereira
  • 4Türkmen
  • 5Hosseini
  • 77Novák
  • 2ÇörekçiSubstituted forSariat 73'minutes
  • 8SosaBooked at 26mins
  • 61ParmakSubstituted forCanbazat 87'minutes
  • 19SturridgeSubstituted forErdoganat 65'minutes
  • 11Sørloth
  • 9Nwakaeme

Substitutes

  • 7Avdijaj
  • 14Mendes Fernandes
  • 16Kardesler
  • 20Sari
  • 21Erdogan
  • 22Campi
  • 26Üzüm
  • 33Dursun
  • 38Canbaz

Gaziantep

  • 21Lodygin
  • 17Ceylan
  • 3Djilobodji
  • 76Kana-Biyik
  • 6Tosca
  • 23UgurluSubstituted forPawlowskiat 69'minutes
  • 18DiarraBooked at 85mins
  • 15Chibsah
  • 8Nogueira
  • 27TwumasiSubstituted forÖzerat 84'minutes
  • 10KayodeBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 1Güvenc
  • 4Zengin
  • 5Aktas
  • 7Özer
  • 9Pawlowski
  • 16Olkowski
  • 71Boznan
  • 97Yurtseven
  • 99Ates
Referee:
Özgür Yankaya

Match Stats

Home TeamTrabzonsporAway TeamGaziantep
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Trabzonspor84311710715
2Alanyaspor7421138514
3Istanbul Basaksehir84221410414
4Galatasaray834198113
5Sivasspor83321410412
6Konyaspor7331106412
7Fenerbahçe7322117411
8Gaziantep83231317-411
9Antalyaspor8323915-611
10Yeni Malatyaspor73131610610
11Göztepe S.K.82337709
12Besiktas82331012-29
13Ankaragücü8233611-59
14Denizlispor722368-28
15Caykur Rizespor7223611-58
16Kasimpasa S.K.7214711-47
17Gençlerbirligi8134121206
18Kayserispor7034714-73
View full Turkish Super Lig table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC