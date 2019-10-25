Championship
Bristol City13:30Wigan
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Wigan Athletic (Sun)

Rodri
Rodri has made two substitute appearances since signing for Bristol City on 16 October
Follow live text coverage from 13:15 GMT on Sunday

Bristol City could give a first start to Rodri, with Famara Diedhiou banned for three games after his sending off during Wednesday's win over Charlton.

Defender Tomas Kalas and midfielder Korey Smith are back in training, but Sunday's match will come too soon.

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Mulgrew is out after injuring his hamstring in the midweek loss at Derby.

Nathan Byrne is back after serving a one-game suspension, and winger Michael Jacobs could be recalled.

Match facts

  • Bristol City failed to win either of their two league games against Wigan last season (W0 D1 L1), including a 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate in April 2019.
  • Wigan have won one of their last eight away league matches against Bristol City (W1 D4 L3), a 1-0 win in January 2003 under Paul Jewell.
  • Since their opening day defeat to Leeds (1-3), Bristol City have lost only one of their last 12 matches in the Championship (W6 D5 L1).
  • Wigan are without an away league win in eight matches (D2 L6), since a 2-1 win versus Leeds at Elland Road in April.
  • Wigan manager Paul Cook has only won one of his four previous matches against Bristol City as manager (W1 D1 L2), although that victory did come against Lee Johnson's Robins in September 2018 (1-0).
  • No Bristol City player has created more goalscoring chances (19) or provided more assists (3) in the Championship this term than Niclas Eliasson. Indeed, since the start of last season, Eliasson has more league assists than any other Robins player (9).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

Top Stories