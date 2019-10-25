Bristol City v Wigan Athletic (Sun)

Rodri has made two substitute appearances since signing for Bristol City on 16 October

Bristol City could give a first start to Rodri, with Famara Diedhiou banned for three games after his sending off during Wednesday's win over Charlton.

Defender Tomas Kalas and midfielder Korey Smith are back in training, but Sunday's match will come too soon.

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Mulgrew is out after injuring his hamstring in the midweek loss at Derby.

Nathan Byrne is back after serving a one-game suspension, and winger Michael Jacobs could be recalled.

Match facts