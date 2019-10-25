Bristol City v Wigan Athletic (Sun)
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City could give a first start to Rodri, with Famara Diedhiou banned for three games after his sending off during Wednesday's win over Charlton.
Defender Tomas Kalas and midfielder Korey Smith are back in training, but Sunday's match will come too soon.
Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Mulgrew is out after injuring his hamstring in the midweek loss at Derby.
Nathan Byrne is back after serving a one-game suspension, and winger Michael Jacobs could be recalled.
Match facts
- Bristol City failed to win either of their two league games against Wigan last season (W0 D1 L1), including a 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate in April 2019.
- Wigan have won one of their last eight away league matches against Bristol City (W1 D4 L3), a 1-0 win in January 2003 under Paul Jewell.
- Since their opening day defeat to Leeds (1-3), Bristol City have lost only one of their last 12 matches in the Championship (W6 D5 L1).
- Wigan are without an away league win in eight matches (D2 L6), since a 2-1 win versus Leeds at Elland Road in April.
- Wigan manager Paul Cook has only won one of his four previous matches against Bristol City as manager (W1 D1 L2), although that victory did come against Lee Johnson's Robins in September 2018 (1-0).
- No Bristol City player has created more goalscoring chances (19) or provided more assists (3) in the Championship this term than Niclas Eliasson. Indeed, since the start of last season, Eliasson has more league assists than any other Robins player (9).