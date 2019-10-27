Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Motherwell
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic108113072325
2Rangers97112762122
3Kilmarnock1052398117
4Motherwell95131513216
5Aberdeen104331312115
6Ross County103431219-713
7Livingston103341313012
8Hamilton102351019-99
9Hearts101541014-48
10St Mirren1022659-48
11Hibernian101541020-108
12St Johnstone101451024-147
