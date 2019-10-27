Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0Celtic2

Aberdeen v Celtic

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 6Devlin
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 33Vyner
  • 3Leigh
  • 21Gallagher
  • 18McLennan
  • 10McGinn
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 7Bryson
  • 8Gleeson
  • 11Hedges
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson
  • 28Wilson

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 30Frimpong
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 6Bitton
  • 10Bayo
  • 11Sinclair
  • 13Bauer
  • 15Hayes
  • 33Elhamed
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 2. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

