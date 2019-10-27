Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aberdeen v Celtic
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 6Devlin
- 5McKenna
- 4Considine
- 33Vyner
- 3Leigh
- 21Gallagher
- 18McLennan
- 10McGinn
- 16Cosgrove
Substitutes
- 7Bryson
- 8Gleeson
- 11Hedges
- 20Cerny
- 24Campbell
- 25Anderson
- 28Wilson
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 30Frimpong
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 18Rogic
- 27Elyounoussi
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 6Bitton
- 10Bayo
- 11Sinclair
- 13Bauer
- 15Hayes
- 33Elhamed
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 2. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.