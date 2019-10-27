The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd Women12:30Reading Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village

Women's Super League: Manchester United v Reading

Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Sunday

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Chelsea Women431082610
3Arsenal Women43018359
4Man Utd Women42025236
5Everton42025416
6West Ham Women42025506
7Reading Women32014406
8Tottenham Women420234-16
9Brighton Women402228-62
10Bristol City Women402217-62
11Liverpool Women401315-41
12B'ham City Women300305-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

