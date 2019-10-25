Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Steve Bruce has only won one match against Wolves as a manager

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will be without forward Andy Carroll, who suffered a groin injury after coming on as a substitute against Chelsea last weekend.

Defender Fabian Schar has been ruled out with a knee problem, while midfielder Isaac Hayden is suspended.

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is nursing a groin injury that kept him out of Thursday's Europa League win.

Midfielder Ruben Neves could feature after a calf niggle, but Pedro Neto is out with a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Gates are down at St James' Park and it's not entirely down to fans boycotting the club in protest against Mike Ashley. Entertainment is in short supply. Four goals in four games, only two of those scored by Newcastle.

A relegation battle is looming and spirits are low. Victory over Manchester United brought hope but that carries less weight than it once did, and Wolves are likely to provide a much sterner test.

They've gone seven games unbeaten, including away wins at Manchester City and against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

Travel fatigue might be their biggest enemy - and Newcastle's chief ally.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce: "Wolves have got good players who play in a certain system and do it very well. They're a threat - they're a good side.

"We're at home against a very decent Wolves side but we're capable - we know that - and we'll have to be at our best to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves grabbed a controversial late win against 10 men on their last visit to St James' Park, in December 2018.

Newcastle owe them one, and I think they will come out on top here - just.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves beat 10-man Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park last season, scoring the winner in stoppage time.

The Magpies have failed to win this fixture at home in the past three attempts and have had a player sent off on the last two occasions.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won just one of their four home league matches in 2019-20 (D2, L1).

Their tally of two league goals at home this season is the lowest in the top flight.

However, they have also conceded just two goals at home, which is again the fewest.

Their five Premier League goals this season have been scored by five different players.

Newcastle haven't scored more than once in any of their last nine league games.

Steve Bruce has won only one of his six Premier League fixtures against Wolves as a manager (D2, L3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers