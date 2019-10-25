Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson (right) has beaten Arsenal three times in the Premier League as a manager

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is set to bring back many of the players he rested for Thursday's European win.

Reiss Nelson is out with a knee injury, while Alexandre Lacazette returned from injury on Monday but also featured on Thursday so might be left out.

Crystal Palace will give fitness tests to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and defender Martin Kelly, who missed last week's defeat because of groin strains.

Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: In a time of obsession with stats, Arsenal might stand as proof that they can't be used in isolation.

Some numbers are good: one defeat in 10 games, winning six of the last eight. Yet we know by watching them that the plan seems haphazard at times.

Indeed, had Nicolas Pepe not rescued a win from near-humiliating defeat in the Europa League on Thursday, there would have been more calls for Unai Emery to go. As near the end of Arsene Wenger's tenure, Gooners are split.

It's different at Palace. Settled, resolute and well-drilled ('old Arsenal'-like?!), they've got every chance of a win at the Emirates for a second season running.

The way Arsenal are right now, this could be any score.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Arsenal have had a very good start to the season. Their attack is very, very dangerous.

"We realise we are going to face a team with enormous firepower and a team that run a lot and team that are very good with the ball."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal are at home this weekend, so they will be fine. It sounds simple but that is how I look at them at the moment.

Palace worked hard to try to keep Manchester City out last weekend but they did not offer enough of a threat at the other end - it is hard to score in football when you don't have the ball.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace's 3-2 win at the Emirates in this fixture last season was their first at Arsenal since 1994.

The Eagles have never won twice in a row against Arsenal.

Arsenal have won 13 of the 20 Premier League meetings (D4, L3).

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten at home in this season's Premier League, winning three of their four matches at the Emirates.

However, they have kept just one clean sheet in those games.

They have six fewer points than at this stage last season.

This is Arsenal's 250th London derby. They have scored at least twice in each of their past 12 home derbies (W9, D2, L1).

The Gunners haven't lost a home league game in October since a defeat by Blackburn in 2002 (W25, D5).

Crystal Palace